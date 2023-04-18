CMA CGM in talks to buy Bolloré Logistics for five billion euros

Another major containerized shipping carrier, French CMA CGM, is about to take another important step to further extend its activities in logistics of land having entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Bolloré Logistics, the group's logistics company French Bolloré who at the end of last year had sold to the Swiss shipowning group MSC its activities logistics mainly focused on the African market carried out by Bolloré Africa Logistics (
of 21 December
2022).
Today the Bolloré group, specifying that it has received a spontaneous offer from the CMA CGM, announced that the Purchase price, on a cash-free/debt-free basis, would amount to five billion euros and specified that, on the basis of this proposal, the two parties have entered into exclusive negotiations for Reach, according to forecasts around May 8, the completion of due diligence and pre-contractual negotiations of selling options based on this offer.
Bolloré Logistics has about 15 thousand employees and about 360 offices in 148 countries. In 2022 Bolloré Logistics has recorded record revenues of 7.11 billion euros, with a increase of +41.1% on the previous year (+36% to on a perimeter basis and at constant exchange rates), and a Profit before taxes, interest and depreciation and amortisation of 437 million euros (+79.1%).