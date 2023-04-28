Approved the final balance 2022 of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea

This morning the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the budget 2022 final balance of the entity that presents a surplus of administration for the year amounted to €148 million, of which €40 million was set aside for the construction of the Darsena Europa and 72 used in the budget forecast 2023 to cover the financing of the works provided. Current receipts amounted to EUR 45 million, an increase of +8.2% on 2021. The harbour authority has announced that in the 2022 between port fees and anchoring fees has collected 22.7 million euros, with an increase of almost two million euros on the previous year.
Last year the Tuscan AdSP has allocated 52,6 million euros in the modernization of the ports of the system, of which almost 40 provided through the loan of the European Investment Bank and destined in part to the construction of the Darsena Europa (34 million) and the doubling of the MK cellulose warehouse, in root of the Alto Fondale (4.4 million). This is an appropriation - it has Specified the institution - which follows the record of 436 million euros of 2021.
On the occasion of the presentation of accounting data by the administrative manager of the authority, Simone Gagliani, the AdSP has recalled that in 2022 it had to confront, among other things, with the challenges arising from rising material prices, leavened in a year by over +40%. "For 2023 - has specified the president of the institution, Luciano Guerrieri - we trust But on price stabilization. We hope, in fact, that the next regional price list for public works can give us a gradual return from an abnormal situation».
At today's meeting the Management Committee also expressed a positive opinion on the release in favor of the Company Impresa Lavoratori Portuali (CILP) of over 16 thousand square meters of areas, of which 7,800 behind the Calata Pisa and 8,290 seats on the via Tiziano, for the management of the company's rolling traffic Grimaldi. These are areas close to those already absent in concession to the company at the Calata Alto Fondale and the Etruscan docks and will allow CILP to operate adequately ro-ro traffic at least until it is completed its transfer to the east bank of the Darsena Tuscany, where, once the interventions for the furnishings of dock the company will carry out all activities relating to rolling traffic.