CMA CGM confirms its commitment to acquire Bolloré Logistics for five billion euros

The shipowning group French CMA CGM has confirmed to the compatriot Bolloré his commitment, in the form of put option, to acquire its logistics subsidiary Bolloré Logistics for a consideration of five billion euros, figure proposal at the time of the announcement of the opening of exclusive negotiations (
of 18 April
2023). Bolloré stated that he considered this commitment as an offer and specified that they will now be activated the company's internal procedures for evaluating this project, at the after which a decision will be taken. In addition Bolloré clarified that, net of adjustments, compensatory measures agreed by the parties and relating mainly to value of minority interests and debt, the price of Sale would amount to 4.65 billion euros.
CMA CMG has highlighted that with the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics the revenues of the shipowning group deriving from its own logistic activities, currently operated mainly by own subsidiary CEVA Logistics, would rise, on the basis of results achieved in 2022, at approximately 24 billion dollars compared to $16.1 billion last year. In addition, the volumes of sea and air shipments handled by the Logistics division of the group would rise respectively to more of two million container teu of marine cargos and to 0,8 million tons of air cargo.
Recall that CMA CGM, as well as other primary vectors global containerized seafarers, has long been expanding the its range of action to land logistics, a strategy that has led, among other things, a year ago to acquire the compatriot GEFCO ( of 8 April 2022).