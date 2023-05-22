To April the traffic in the port of Valencia is dropped of -14,2%

After +10.0% of the traffic of the goods enlivened last March, which had interrupted a nine-month period of decline, for example April 2023 the volumes of cargo passed through the port of Valencia were down again, having been equal to 5.68 million tons, with a reduction of the -14,2% on April 2022. Containerized trade alone amounted to 4.59 million tons (- 14.3%) and is realized with a handling of 395,020 teu (- 17.3%). The volumes of conventional goods amounted to 867 thousand tons (-2.7%) as well as those of liquid and dry bulk dropped respectively of the -15.5% and -66.8% to 124 thousand and 64 thousand tons.
In the first quarter of 2023 the Spanish port of call has handled 21.63 million tons of cargo, with a reduction of -9.6% on the same period last year, of which 16,93 million tons of goods in container (- 16.7%) with a handling of containers pairs to 1.496.030 teu (- 12.3%), 3,58 million tons of goods conventional (+4.1%), 518 thousand tons of liquid bulk (+21.3%) and 464 thousand tons of solid bulk (-16.2%).