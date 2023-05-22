UniCredit finances the first two investments in the SEZ area of the Interporto di Nola

UniCredit disbursed two loans for a total of 17 million euro - one of which with SACE's Green Guarantee - aimed at supporting the investment plans of two companies that are carrying out investment projects in the SEZ area (Zone Special Economy) of Campania. These are the first two investments in progress at the Interporto Campano of Nola since the SEZs were established.
In particular, the bank supported the investment plans of Temi Spa, a company specialized in logistics and distribution, exclusive GLS licensee for Naples and province, with a recent EUR 12 million loan assisted by the SACE Green Guarantee. The operation is aimed at construction of a new logistics center for goods sorting with adjoining office building and the purchase of machinery for commissioning of the new logistics centre. The new website, which will be fully operational by January 2025, he will insist on an area of about 26,000 square meters located near of the railway terminal, with the future construction of a branch dedicated track. The project will allow to implement in functional way the dual activity of logistics and Enterprise deployment, with a significant increase in capacity production and an improvement in the quality of services logistic offers. A new business will also be developed of marketplaces with a view to strengthening the e-commerce channel. The total investment of Temi Spa, including buildings and plants, amounts to approximately EUR 24 million.
The operation is in addition to a previous loan from five million euros disbursed by UniCredit in favour of Farvima Medicines, leader in pharmaceutical distribution in the South. The Funding is aimed at supporting the investments of the company and to complete the realization of the modern logistics hub in the name of sustainability and innovation 4.0., located inside the Interporto Campano of Nola. The new pole will occupy an area of 11 thousand square meters, with a storage capacity of about 120 thousand cubic meters that will allow to further implement the service that the group provides to about 10,500 pharmacies in Italy. The investment of about 25 million will involve the hiring of additional 25 resources by May 31st.