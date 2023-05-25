Illicit disposal of waste from works in the port of Taranto

Dangerous waste from grinding, enlargement and structural adjustment of the San Cataldo pier of the port of Taranto and of consolidation of the calata have been disposed unlawfully. Today the staff of the Harbour office - Guardia Costiera, in the within of an investigation conducted under the investigative coordination of the Anti-Mafia District Direction of Lecce, has put in execution a decree of preventive seizure issued by the Gip of the Tribunal of Lecce on request of the public ministry Milto Stefano De Nozza with which it is believed to have dismantled an articulated eco-criminal chain dedicated to the illegal disposal of
The disposed of material consists of more than 16 thousand tons, many of which lack characterization analysis and part of which consists of dredging sludge, which has been unlawfully qualified as lands and excavation rocks as well as mixed demolition materials that have been entirely conferred at a plant exclusively at its time authorized to recover in simplified procedure, and disposed of by graves, thus transforming the site of storage for recovery in a real disposal site.
Three companies involved, eight, instead, the subjects investigated for various reasons.