An oil tanker's machine failure in the Suez Canal did not stop traffic in the waterway

Yesterday an oil tanker in transit in the Suez Canal accused a breakdown in the machines, accident that did not interrupt the traffic Maritime in the Egyptian waterway. The ship is the Seavigour
, Maltese flag, which is owned by the Greek achates Navigation Inc. and is operated by its subsidiary Thenamaris. The crude oil tanker, which was built in 2016, has a deadweight of 159 thousand tons, is 274 long meters and 48.6 meters wide. The Seavigour
had departed from the port of Novorossiysk and - the Suez Canal Authority announced - from Russia was headed to China. The ship had already been used to loading crude oil from Kazakhstan and transported from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline to the terminal Novorossiysk marine. The channel authority specified that the Seavigour
, with a cargo of 82 thousand tons on board, was assisted by three tugs which intervened as soon as The traffic control center has been notified of the malfunction of the machines.