Sardinia region, meeting with shipping companies to examine the difficulties of transporting animals

Today the Councillor for Transport of the Sardinia Region, Antonio
Moro, took stock of the situation of animal transport
live and processing waste in the summer with
representatives of shipping companies operating services
seafarers with the island. Moro explained that "the meeting of
Today, convened following the numerous requests received,
Especially on the part of professional organizations, it is
served to shed light on the critical issues that have been recorded
in recent weeks. The managers of the companies - made
Noto the councilor - have confirmed the difficulties in proceeding
on loading of loads of live animals and slaughter waste
in so-called ro-pax ships (passengers, cars, trucks and trailers)
with closed garage, due to the high temperatures that
develop within and of the not secondary issue related to
miasmas that such loads cause."
Following the videoconference meeting, the councilor
specified that Cin Tirrenia, with the administrator Massimo Mura, has
confirmed the availability of the company to embark
horsepower in ro-pax ships in service on the Genoa-Porto lines
Torres, Genoa-Olbia, Livorno-Olbia and Civitavecchia-Olbia, also in
summer months and in compliance with the requirements contained
in the specific agreement signed at the time with the association
Breeders. During the summer months the only lines in which
Loads with live animals and waste of
slaughter are the cargo ships Livorno-Olbia and Livorno-Cagliari that
They are published twice a week.
For its part, the Grimaldi company, with line manager Giovanni
Balletta, confirmed the regular embarkation of horses, also in the
summer period, on the ro-pax routes Livorno-Olbia,
Civitavecchia-Cagliari, Naples-Cagliari, while live animals and
slaughter waste may only be loaded on
only goods routes Genoa-Porto Torres, Livorno-Cagliari and
Salerno-Cagliari which take place three times a week.
Finally Corsica Ferries announced that on the Gulf line
Aranci-Livorno in the summer will not embark loads with
live animals while Grendi announced employment, by half
in July, of another freight-only ship on the Olbia-Marina di route
Carrara. Departures from the Gallura port will thus pass by
three to four per week, in addition to the five departures
per week from the port of Cagliari. On all routes served
from Grendi boarding is also allowed in summer
of live animals and animal processing waste.
Drawing conclusions from the talks, Moro noted that
"There are therefore still some critical issues in the transport of
live animals, but the use of an additional vessel from Olbia and the
declared willingness of companies to meet the needs
of these particular transport services, albeit in a period
complex for maritime connections, allows us to be able to
affirm that the inconvenience for operators seems destined to be
mitigated if not completely eliminated".