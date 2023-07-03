The Greek shipowner Iliopoulos relaunches its bid for the acquisition of Anek Lines

The Greek shipowner Marios Iliopoulos, owner of the company
Seajets, has relaunched its offer for the acquisition of
Anek Lines, proposal that in recent days the company of
Greek navigation had rejected it considering it an alternative not
valid to the merger of Anek with compatriot Attica, demonstrating
Among other things, amazement at the presentation of the offer despite
the merger operation is already underway
(
of 27
June
2023).
In a letter sent today to Piraeus Bank, which
representing Anek's creditors, Iliopoulos dismissed the
Anek's main reasons for rejecting the tender,
start from the surprise expressed because the proposal is
was advanced despite the merger with Attica being
already in the public domain. In the letter Iliopoulos highlights
whereas this operation is not lawful as long as it is not
receives approval from the European Commission and
stresses that it would be in the public domain that the proposal for a
transaction with Attica, based on Management opinion
General for competition of the EU Commission, would raise
significant competition problems. "Therefore - he wrote
Iliopoulos - the statement that our proposal "presents
a significantly increased risk of implementation" is
approximate and baseless, and in any event is rejected
because it is completely unfounded'.
Approximately the figure of EUR 80 million for the reimbursement of
Anek's creditors under the merger agreement with Attica
(
of 21
September 2022), Iliopoulos highlighted that its
offer provided for a reimbursement of 82 million euros, a figure that in the
Letter specified that it had decided to increase by offering 83 million
of which 55 million through a loan guaranteed by
first-degree mortgage on ships in the fleet, the value of which
commercial - it has highlighted - is of 138 million euros, and the
remaining 28 million from own resources.