Hapag-Lloyd completes the acquisition of SAAM's port terminals

Today, following the green light from the authorities
antitrust of the countries involved in the operation, the company of
German container shipping Hapag-Lloyd has completed
the acquisition of the port terminals of the Chilean SAAM and the
related logistics services on the basis of the agreement signed on the
last autumn
(
of 4
October
2022). The acquisition includes interests in the terminals of the
American ports of Iquique, Antofagasta, San Antonio, San Vicente and
Corral (Chile), Port Everglades (United States), Mazatlán
(Mexico), Buenavista (Colombia), Guayaquil (Ecuador) and Caldera
(Costa Rica).
With the success of the transaction, Hapag-Lloyd continues in the
strategy to increase its presence on the quays
world championships that until now saw it hold shares in the Container
Wilhelmshaven Terminal of the Port of Wilhelmshaven, in the Container
Altenwerder Terminal of the port of Hamburg, in the Italian group
Spinelli, in the Indian JM Baxi Ports & Logistics, in the Container
Terminal 3 of the port of Tanger Med and Terminal 2 of the port of
Damietta.