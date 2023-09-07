ZIM signs a new operational cooperation agreement with MSC

Israel's ZIM has signed a new cooperation agreement
operating with the MSC group, world leader in the
containerized shipping, which will take the form of
sharing of ships and cargo slots relative to routes
between the Indian subcontinent and the eastern Mediterranean, between
Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe and services between Asia
Eastern and Oceania. ZIM has specified that the collaboration
will affect its services Northeast Asia - Australia
(ZAX), ZIM Oceania - Asia (ZOA), ZIM Oceania Express (ZOX), ZIM
India Israel (ZII), ZIM India Turkey (ZIT), ZIM North Europe Israel
(ZNI) and ZIM Turkey North Europe (ZNT).