The shipowning group MSC presents an offer to buy the German terminalista company HHLA

The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
continues its strategy of vertical integration
ahead also from other primary containerized maritime carriers
global, a market in which the Swiss group is a world leader,
having submitted an offer to acquire the terminalista group
German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA). The latter is
Germany's leading port terminal operator together
to his compatriot Eurogate, with whom he had started in 2020
negotiations to forge cooperation, which according to several
Observers could also have resulted in a merger of the
activities, negotiations that broke down halfway
of last year
(
of 29
May
2020 and 1
July
2022).
The voluntary takeover bid was
presented today by MSC through the company in full
subsidiary Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE and is
a cash takeover bid which provides for the payment of 16.75 euros for
each HHLA Class A share. In addition, MSC has signed
a binding agreement with the Hamburg City Government,
which owns 69% of HHLA's Class A shares (A-shares
are listed on the stock exchange and are relevant to the activities
port and logistics of the company, while the class S shares do not
are listed and relate to the real estate activities of the
group). The agreement that defines the essential parameters and terms
of the takeover bid and the mutual intentions of the parties towards the
terminal group.
In particular, the agreement provides that HGV Hamburger
Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement
mbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the city-state
of Hamburg, upon completion of the tender offer transfers its shares
Class A at the Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE of the
MSC group as a capital increase, acquiring in exchange
shares of the bidder. The agreement also provides that, after the
completion of the takeover bid, where
the offeror holds 100% of the Class A shares, HGV
owns 50.1% of the bidder's share capital and MSC on
remaining 49.9%. If upon completion of the tender offer the bidder will hold
less than 100% of Class A shares, shareholding ratios
with respect to the bidder will be aligned in such a way that HGV
indirectly holds 50.1% of Class A shares.