MOL Chemical Tankers will buy Fairfield Chemichal Carries
The Singaporean company's fleet will increase to 121 chemical tankers
Singapore/New York
September 13, 2023
MOL Chemical Tankers, a Singapore company of the group
Japanese shipowner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) which has a fleet
of 85 chemical tankers, signed a preliminary agreement with the
American Fairfield-Maxwell to buy Fairfield Chemichal
Carries, a company that has a fleet of 36 chemical tankers.
The agreement, under which Fairfield Chemichal Carries will be
sold for about 400 million dollars in cash, it was
approved by the boards of directors of the two companies. The
transaction will include Fairfield Japan Ltd. subsidiaries,
Fairfield Chemical Carriers BV (Netherlands), Fairfield Chemical Carriers
South Africa and Fairfield Chemical Carriers Pte. Ltd. (Singapore).
