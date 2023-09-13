MSC's agreement with the city-state of Hamburg has an unlimited duration

MSC and representatives of the city-state of Hamburg have
Clarified some of the terms of the agreement between the two today
parties on the basis of which the shipowning group will acquire the
49.9% of the capital of the terminalista company HHLA of
Hamburg, with 51.1% remaining in the hands of the administration
of Hamburg, which is already a shareholder of HHLA,
(
of 13
September
2023).
In particular, the Mediterranean Shipping Company group
commits to increase the traffic of containers handled by
HHLA terminal in the port of Hamburg. Currently HHLA moves
this traffic mainly in container terminals Burchardkai,
Altenwerder and Tollerort which are managed respectively by
Branch Container Terminal Burchardkai, which is entire
owned by HHLA, from Container Terminal Altenwerder, which is
74.9% owned by the German terminalista company and the
25.1% from the German container shipping company
Hapag-Lloyd, and by Container Terminal Tollerort, which is
75.1% owned by HHLA and 24.9% by the company
Chinese terminalista COSCO Shipping Ports. The commitment is to
increase traffic from 2025, increasing it by a volume
equal to at least one million teu from 2031. Last year HHLA
enlivened in the port of Hamburg a traffic pairs to 6,2 million
teu compared to 6.5 million teu in 2021.
In addition, MSC will establish its own new German headquarters in
Hamburg, where several hundred employees will work, and
define a long-term investment plan in
collaboration with the administration of the city-state
Hanseatic and in line with HHLA's strategy.
The agreement between the two parties has unlimited duration with the possibility
of termination no earlier than 40 years after subscription. In addition, the
Two parties agree to keep the partnership open with respect to
other entities of the Port of Hamburg as well as HHLA and its
terminal.
Making known the agreement, the Swiss shipowning group has
highlighted that its offer, based on a price of 16.75
euro for each class A share of HHLA, represents a premium
57% compared to the weighted average price of 30 days. Yesterday at the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed at 11.54 euros reaching
during trading the maximum value of 17.44 euros.
The takeover bid will be submitted by
next four weeks to the approval of the Bundesanstalt für
Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), the German authority of
supervision of insurance and financial markets, which will give its opinion
within ten working days. Six weeks will follow in the course
of which investors will be able to decide whether to accept
the offer, which will then be subject to the approval of the City
Free and Hanseatic of Hamburg.
In addition to Hamburg, HHLA also operates container terminals in the
Ukrainian port of Odessa, Estonian port of Tallinn and port
Italian from Trieste, where in 2021 a share was acquired
majority (50.01%) of Piattaforma Logistica Trieste
(
of 7
January 2021). For its part, MSC is active in the
of port activities through the subsidiary Terminal
Investment Limited (TIL) which operates 70 terminals in ports around
the world including that of Trieste, where TIL controls the company
terminalista Trieste Marine Terminal which manages the main
Container Terminal of the Julian airport.