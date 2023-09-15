Last month the container enlivened from the port of Valencia are diminished of -11.7%

Last month the port system of Valencia, consisting of
ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía, enlivened 6.38
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -6,9% compared to
6.85 million as of August 2023. Container traffic alone
enlivened by the port of Valencia was almost 400 thousand
TEU, with a significant decrease of -11.7%.
In the first eight months of 2023 the total traffic of goods
recorded a decrease of -8.0% on the corresponding period
last year, while the reduction of traffic alone
containerized has been of the -10.6%.