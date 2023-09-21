MSC confirms to Fincantieri orders for two new cruise ships for Explora Journeys

The MSC group confirmed today to Fincantieri the order for
the construction of two hydrogen ships for its luxury brand
Explora Journeys, completing the total value investment
of 3.5 billion dollars that he has seen assigned to the group
Italian navalmeccanico the task of building a total of six ships
(
18
October
2018, 14
March
2019 and 6
July
2022). The contracts, as per market practice, are
conditional on obtaining funding to the shipowner.
The two new ships Explora V and Explora VI will be able to
have new energy efficiency solutions and will be able to
use alternative fuels such as synthetic bio gas and
methanol. MSC has announced that its cruise division
will work with Fincantieri to evaluate the possibility
to equip both ships with the latest technology for
batteries, as well as a number of potential technologies, including
Carbon capture and more advanced carbon management systems
waste. "Together with Fincantieri - explained Pierfrancesco
Vago, executive chairman Cruise Division of MSC - with Explora V
and you will try to develop and implement new solutions,
including the adoption of large fuel cells powered by
hydrogen and carbon dioxide capture, pyrolysis for
waste management and other new technologies for efficiency
energy, which could represent an important step forward
in our commitment to zero greenhouse gas emissions by
2050».
In particular, the two new ships will pursue the use of
liquid hydrogen with fuel cells for operations
hotel during port stopovers, to eliminate emissions
of carbon with engines off. The ships will also be equipped with a
new generation of liquefied natural gas engines that
further address the problem of methane slippage
with the use of containment systems.
The two ships will be delivered to Explora Journeys in 2027 and in
2028. The CEO of Fincantieri, Pierroberto
Folgiero, underlined that "this new contract with MSC
is a sign of the growing vitality of the sector
cruise, in line with what we had planned. In terms of
strategic - he added - our future will depend on the
ability to lead the evolution of the sector towards all
Energy and digital transition technologies with
the entrepreneurship necessary to validate, industrialize and
commercialize new solutions».
Fincantieri has delivered Explora I, the first ship
built for Explora Journeys, in July 2023. Explora II,
that to "touched the water" for the first time last 6
September, will enter service in the summer of 2024. Explora
III, the construction of which began on September 6,
It will enter service in the summer of 2026, while the
construction of Explora IV will start in January 2024 and
It will be completed in early 2027.