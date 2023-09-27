Associates, well the action of the Ministry of the Environment to simplify the rules on dredgers

For the Association of Italian Ports, the road drawn by the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security for the simplification of the rules on dredging goes in the right direction. The president of Assoports, Rodolfo Giampieri, and Ugo Patroni Griffi, delegate of the association for the simplification of the rules on dredging and chairman of the Port System Authority of the South Adriatic Sea, have stressed that finally it is recognized that marine sediment is not a rejection, but a valuable resource, so a byproduct of an economic activity as is the dredging. This resource can be enhanced in the realization of port works, benches and works of defence, but also used by the retro-port economy (Italy's research, funded by Europe, which allows it to be transformed) sediment and shells of mussels in building material).
Giampieri and Patroni Griffi have specified that Assoports closely follows the evolution of the relevant legislation, fully sharing the purpose, and said that the association of Italian Portugese System Authorities had been wished the reform, promoted by the vice minister of MASE, Vania Gava, would continue "courageously" (the statement from Assoports, the statement of Giampieri and Patroni Griffi, said in a statement. almost that in order to change regulations on the environment, it must be ardimentary) by equipping the country, after 30 years, with modern standards relating to dredgers.
Giampieri and Patroni Griffi concluded by observing that if the reform of the dredging regulations were completed, also with regard to the use of sediment in the realization of the port works and their temporary storage, many works funded by the National Plan of Retake and Resilience would receive significant acceleration, and would cost much less by freeing up resources for other important works.