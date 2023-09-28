In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in Eurokai's terminals fell by -5.8% percent.

After the heightened -16.1% percent decline in the first quarter of this year, in the following quarter, the decline in the handling of container terminals in the German group Eurokai which resulted in 2.81 percent was eased. millions of teu, with a decrease of -5.8% percent on the April-June period of 2022. The weakening of the negative trend was determined by the increase in the volumes handled in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med and in the Italian port of Salerno, while the reduction of container flows in the other ports in which it operates is continued. group.
In particular, in the ports of Germany, in which Eurokai operates through Eurogate, the 50:50 joint venture with the compatriate BLG Logistics, the traffic amounted to 1.63 million teu, with a -9.6% percent decline compared to the second quarter of the last year that was generated by the -9.4% reduction in the handling of the handling in the port of Bremerhaven, which resulted in 1.00 million teu, from the -3.4% drop in the totaled volumes in the port of Hamburg, amounted to 489mila teu, and the contraction of -10.2% of traffic in the port of Wilhelmshaven, attested to 139mila teu.
In the Italian terminals, which are operated by Contship Italia, a company participated in 66.6% by Eurokai and 33.4% by Eurogate, the total was 411mila teu (-9.6%), with a significant growth of 20.8% in the port of Salerno, where they were eventful 94mila teu, which has been counterbalanced by the marked reductions in volumes at the ports of La Spezia and Ravenna where they were handled respectively 262mila teu (-17.0%) and 55mila teu (-10.3%).
In the other terminals that charge the German group the traffic was 773mila teu (+ 0.8%), of which 674mila teu handled in the port of Tanger Med (+ 2.0%) and 99mila teu in the Cypriot port of Limassol (-4.8%), while the traffic in the Russian port of Ust-Luga traffic is firm due to sanctions against Russia.
In the first six months of 2023 overall traffic was 5.43 million teu, down -11.1% percent on the first half of last year, of which 3.23 million of the eventful teu in Germany (-14.1% percent), 769mila teu in Italy (-12.9% percent) and 1.44 million euros in teu in the other foreign terminals of the group (-2.2%).
In the first half of this year, Eurokai's revenues stood at 110.0 million euros, down -16.1% percent over the same period in 2022, while operating costs marked a slight increase of 0.4% percent to 98.6 million. Operating profit was up 22.8 million (-39.9%) and net profit of 30.8 million euros (-59.0%).
Eurokai said revenues alone were 110.0 million euros compared to 131.1 million euros in the first half of last year, while profit halved to 14.3 million euros compared to 28.4 million euros. in the first half of 2022.