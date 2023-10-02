The Court of Auditors promotes the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic for projects related to the PNRR, but the wand for having postponed others
The analysis also shows that the operating costs of the institution, which are constantly growing, reached 24.5% of current expenses, an excessively high percentage
Roma
October 2, 2023
To carry out the new interventions linked to the National Plan of
Recovery and Resilience, the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Adriatic has postponed the implementation of several projects
for which it had already identified sources of funding, and
planned implementation times, with a reversal of the order
of the priorities that affected its overall capacity
implementation and led to a slowdown in payments (from 20.8 to
€9.1 million), as well as exceptional growth in
residues from accrual (76.2 million). That's what
highlights the Court of Auditors in the analysis, approved by resolution no.
93/2023, that the accounting magistrates of the Control Section entities
have conducted on the 2021 management of the AdSP that manages the ports of
Trieste and Monfalcone.
To the nine PNRR projects programmed by the AdSP - specifies the Court
- four more were added in 2022, for a total
total of €32.5 million committed (of which €24.2 million paid),
on an amount of advances equal to 146 million. Projects
are proceeding regularly according to schedule, notes
the accounting magistracy.
The analysis also showed that on the reduced
ability to plan interventions, control of
Results and optimization of resources has also affected the
prolonged vacancy of top figures in the staff, accentuated in
following the absorption of the units of the Special Agency
of the port of Monfalcone, incorporated in fact by the AdSP in 2020.
With reference to the size of the institution's staff, the
The Court notes that 'at the organisational level, the
dell'AdSP are all regularly in charge, while the
126 employees, of which five at
fixed-term, is largely misaligned with respect to the
qualifications provided for in the staff, with 17 uncovered in the staff of the
middle managers and 14 supernumeraries among employees, out of a staff of 129
unit. The imbalance, which has been accentuated with absorption
of the staff of the special company of the port of Monfalcone - explains
The report of the accounting magistracy - has produced repeated
assignments to higher duties and career progression, with
possible repercussions on organizational and managerial capacity
of the institution, as well as on the ability to plan
interventions, control the results and optimize resources. For
overcoming critical issues arising from staff shortages
through more flexible personnel management, the new
Company supplementary contract, approved by resolution no. 10
of 27 April 2022, provided for new forms of indemnity and
insurance coverage, in relation to which the College of
auditors and the vigilant ministry have called for an audit,
intervened by resolution of the Management Committee no. 28 of 23
September 2022'.
"Personnel expenditure - continues the analysis of the
Court of Auditors - is constantly increasing and the costs from
Supplementary decentralised bargaining is the item of expenditure
of more significant increase, with an annual average of
21.4% in the last three years. Its share of expenditure on
Staff grew from 16.3% in 2019 to 21.4% in
2021. With regard to staff recruitment methods,
the institution, despite repeated invitations from this Court and now also from the
Vigilant ministry, does not appear to have yet modified its
Rules of Procedure in so far as they provide for the selection of
Candidates through the "qualifications and interview" mode
instead of the "qualifications and exams" mode.
Overall, the Court points out, operating costs in
continued growth, reaching 24.5% of current expenditures.
As also noted by the Vigilante Ministry, this percentage of
expenditure appears excessively high.
