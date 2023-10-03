Medlog's new Parisian trimodal terminal will become operational at the beginning of next autumn

The new trimodal logistics platform in Bruyères-sur-Oise,
near Paris, which will be managed by Medlog, branch
logistic of the shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC), will become operational at the end of the third quarter of
next year. Medlog has been awarded the management of the new
rail and river logistics hub at the beginning of 2022 in
completion of the investments made by the MSC group
as part of the "Port 2000" project for the
upgrading of the port of Le Havre
(
of 27
February
2001).
The tender won by Medlog, which signed the contract of
Concession last July 27, was related to the management of
an area of 112 thousand square meters for the duration of 20 years starting
from the first of October 2023. Sunday, in fact, the company of the group
Swiss has taken possession of the site in order to start work on
the realization of the platform.