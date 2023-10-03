testata inforMARE
Cerca
04 October 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
07:31 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
If trade unionists are the patron saints of the port, Gioia Tauro has its hours numbered
From the regional secretariats come exhortations to do not know what so that the EU directive on emissions does not penalize the airport
Lamezia Terme
October 3, 2023
If to safeguard the activity of the port of Gioia Tauro there thought only Cgil, Cisl and Uil, it would be better that the airport Calabrian port there were other patron saints. Yes Why, judging by the way representatives Regional of the three unions have sounded the alarm because - They made it known - the port "really risks the closure to due to the European directive on the reduction of emissions in atmosphere in the maritime sector', it is inferred that the secretaries regional generals of CGIL, Angelo Sposato, CISL, Tonino Russo, and Uil, Santo Biondo, we know very little about the new European standard and therefore that of its possible negative impact on the port of call Calabrese have become aware of it by side streets and not we have understood well why this risk exists.

"As it is emerging, in fact - explained Sposato, Russian and Blonde for whom, evidently, the question is New - the directive will enter into force from 1 January 2024 And there is a risk, not to say certainty, that companies will transhipment, in order not to risk very heavy fines, relocate their activities to other ports, outside of the EU'. Apparently who reported to the three trade unionists the content of the Directive and its possible implications on the activity of the port of Gioia Tauro has not well clarified whereas it concerns the payment of emission allowances where they could incur shipowners who call their ships at the port Calabrian and not sanctions.

"It is necessary, therefore," Sposato warned, " Russian and Blonde - that the government and the Region intervene immediately for the EU to give shipping companies the time to renovate the emissions system'. And therefore, from the Babylon of voices from which the representatives regional CGIL, CISL and UIL have learned of the possible risk, Married, Russo and Biondo deduced - as I understand - that shipping companies should be given time to do what you do not know, if not - as others have warned more aware of them - change the routes of their ships to avoid ports of call, such as Gioia Tauro, which would trigger the obligation to pay.

"I am in danger - denounced Sposato, Russo and Blonde - thousands of jobs and is under discussion also the very future of the port of Gioia as a strategic hub in the Mediterranean'. Future that could also be compromised from the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, which would be an obstacle to the passage of taller ships on the surface of the sea, as repeatedly reported by the our newspaper on the basis of the warnings expressed to this regarding from the shipowning group MSC that is not only the only terminalista of the port of Gioia Tauro active in the field of Container but it is also the company that practically keeps in Life the Calabrian port of call by directing us its container carriers. But since this is less recent history than the Alarms on the European directive perceived belatedly by the three trade unionists, we trust that Sposato, Russo and Biondo have already addressed this other issue which could also compromise the existence of the port.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPYARDS
AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea, approved the new concessions of the shipyards San Lorenzo, Baglietto, The Italian Sea Group
The Spezia
Expected employment growth of 600 units
PORTS
Manifest in protection of the Port of Gioia Tauro from the effects of the European Shipping Emissions Directive
Joy Tauro
Appeal "to avert the end of a strategic infrastructure for the future of the Region"
PORTS
If trade unionists are the holy protectors of the port, Gioia Tauro has the hours counted
Lamezia Terme
From regional secretariats, there is no question of what to do with the EU emissions directive not to penalise the scale of the emissions.
LOGISTICS
Medlog's new Parisian trimodal terminal will become operational at the beginning of next autumn
Paris
The rail-river logistics hub will occupy an area of 112mila square meters in Bruyères-sur-Oise
Medlog's new Parisian trimodal terminal will become operational at the beginning of next autumn
PORTS
The Court of Accounts promotes the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic for projects related to the PNRR, but the wand for deferred others
Rome
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
MSC has signed the binding agreement to acquire 50% percent of Italo
Geneva
The remaining half of the capital remains in the hands of Global Infrastructure Partners
Joint venture thyssenkrupp-Wilhelmsen for printing in 3D of spare parts for ships
INDUSTRY
Joint venture thyssenkrupp-Wilhelmsen for printing in 3D of spare parts for ships
Essen / Lysaker
The company will be based in Singapore
The Port Authority of Thessaloniki selected as the best bidder for the 67% acquisition of Volos Port Authority
PORTS
The Port Authority of Thessaloniki selected as the best bidder for the 67% acquisition of Volos Port Authority
Athens
An offer of the value of 51 million euros
SHIPPING
In the first half of 2023 the revenues of the Greek shipowner group Attica increased by 21.3%
Kallithea
The traffic of passengers and vehicles carried by the fleet is growing.
CRUISES
In the June-August quarter, the Carnival cruise group finally left the pandemic behind its backs.
Miami
PORTS
Last month the volumes of goods handled by the ports of Genoa and Savona-I went down -9.3% percent and -15.5% percent.
Genoa
In the first eight months of 2023, pushups were -5.8% percent and -3.2% percent, respectively.
PORTS
Two proposed alternatives so that European transhiment ports do not lose competitiveness with new emission standards
Brussels
36 contributions were made in the framework of the consultation launched by the European Commission.
PORTS
Amendment proposal of the maritime cluster-Italian port in the subject of cold ironing
Rome
It has been sent to the Senate by Assshipowners, Assiterminal, Assocostieri, Assologistic, Assomarinas, Assoports and Confitweapon
In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in Eurokai's terminals fell by -5.8% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, container traffic in Eurokai's terminals fell by -5.8% percent.
Hamburg
In Germany Eurogate has handled 1.6 million teu (-9.6%) and in Italy Contship 411mila teu (-9.6%). In the other foreign terminals the traffic was 773mila teu (+ 0.8%)
PORTS
New historical record of monthly traffic of shipping containers handled by Chinese ports
New historical record of monthly traffic of shipping containers handled by Chinese ports
Beijing
In August, the new record of international goods passed through sea port airports was also marked.
CMA CGM has ordered eight dual-fuel container carriers from 9,200 methanol-fueled teu to SWS
SHIPYARDS
CMA CGM has ordered eight dual-fuel container carriers from 9,200 methanol-fueled teu to SWS
Shanghai
They will be 299.9 meters long and wide 45.6
PORTS
The reform of the port rules-the Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl-must put the work at the centre of the work.
Rome
The two unions highlight the need for the Ministry of Transport to regulate the port market
PORTS
Assoports, well the action of the Ministry of the Environment to simplify the rules on dredging
Rome
The reform-observing Giampieri and Patroni Griffi-should also be completed with regard to the use of sediment in the realization of port works
PORTS
Start of the race for the Maritime Station of the Port of Salerno
Naples
Concession contract of the duration of eight years
PORTS
Cruise ship of the North Molo North of the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
At the end of 2026 the dock at Molo Sud will also be transferred to the Adossat Molo.
LOGISTICS
Spain's Noatum buys the Sesé Auto Logistics
Barcelona
Transaction of the value of 81 million euros
LOGISTICS
Sacchi inaugurated its own new Desio Logistics Centre
Desio
It was made with an investment of more than 67 million euros
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
With autonomous trucks efficiency in intermodal terminals can grow by 40%
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
With autonomous trucks efficiency in intermodal terminals can grow by 40%
Ulm
Tests carried out in Germany as part of the ANITA project
PORTS
Cisl and Uil have expressed confidence in the resumption of container traffic to the Spezia
The Spezia
Wagon and Furbeds : We appreciate and share the actions put in place these months by the new management of LSCT
COMPANIES
At the end of the year, Alessandro Becce will leave the post of CEO of FHP Holding Portuale
Carrara
Will be replaced by Paolo Cornetto
ACCIDENTS
Fire on the ferry Cossyra in navigation from Lampedusa to Porto Empedocle
Rome
Passengers have been transshipped and the ship is towed to the port of Augusta
PORTS
Romania wants to buy the Moldovan river port of Giurgiulesti
Ports
A new road and rail bridge on the Danube will also be planned.
MEETINGS
On October 11 in Genoa a workshop by the Young Group of Assagents on the Trend of Noli
Genoa
It will be held at Palazzo San Giorgio
SHIPPING
On Sunday in Japan, the ferry company MOL Sunflower will become operational
Tokyo
Fleet of ten ro-pax ships and five ro-ro ships employed on six maritime routes
LEGISLATION
Rexi, inserted amendments on concessions, self-transport, Third Valico and dam of Genoa
Rome
A uniform criterion for updating the Istat criterion is introduced on maritime concessions, the Deputy Minister explained.
COMPANIES
Cornetto will leave Managing Director assignments in the Going Gateway and Reefer Terminal
Go Ligure
The companies are looking for a new CEO
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interport of Gorizia, inaugurated a workshop for the repair of railway wagons
Gorizia
It was carried out by Adriafer Rail Services
PORTS
OK to extend the concession to Fuorimuro until December 31
Genoa
The company operates the rail manoeuvring services in the port of Genoa
PORTS
At the container terminal of PSA Genova Pra ' a second container ship has arrived from 24,000 teu
Genoa
The MSC Mette is over 400 meters long and 61 wide
PORTS
Ban on electrification of ro-pax benches of the port of Ancona
Ancona
The plant will have to be made by June 2026
JOBS
Convention between Assshipowners, Confitweapon and Ministry of Defence
Rome
It is aimed at support for the professional relocation of the voluntary freezes
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Captrain Italia enhances the services via Ventimiglia and Domodossola to make up for the blocks on the Frejus and Gotthard axis
Assagus
Italy is in danger of being cut off from the rest of Europe, the company said.
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, French ports handled 1.21 million containers (-12.7%)
The Défense
The overall traffic in goods decreased by -2.0%
PORTS
The works for new road links in the Porto Canale of Cagliari are tender.
Cagliari
A connection road will be carried out between the new ro-ro terminal and SS 195
FREIGHT TERMINALS
At the Interport of Gorizia, the digitalization of the logistic operation of the cold pole is enhanced
Gorizia / Turin
Acquired the provision of the WMS of Generix Group
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On October 11 in Genoa a workshop by the Young Group of Assagents on the Trend of Noli
Genoa
It will be held at Palazzo San Giorgio
MEETINGS
Conference on the Promotion of Health in the Port Workers of the Straits
Messina
It will be held on October 2 in Messina
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Panic at KPA over job losses amid ports privatisation plan
(People Daily)
España demanda una revisión instantánea de los puertos vecinos de transbordo
(El Mercantil)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
ASSOCIATIONS
Approved the new Statutes of the Federation of the Sea
Rome
Mattioli : We give more concreteness to a modern idea of the blue economy
PORTS
The new passenger station in the port of Barletta is inaugurated.
Bari
At Brindisi, a partial reunion at the port of the maritime demanial area "ex Pol"
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri is guaranteed a long-term financing of 800 million euros.
Trieste
"sustainability linked" credit line guaranteed by SACE
INDUSTRY
Starlite Ferries renews the deal with Accelleron
Baden
Concerns the provision of care services for turbochargers installed on ships
LOGISTICS
Fercam has inaugurated its new warehouse in Alexandria.
Bolzano
It has an area of 1,950 square meters plus 290 of offices
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Concluded the adjustment of Gallarate station to freight trains from 750 metres
Rome
Investment by Italian Railway Network of three million euros
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
It concluded the clearance operations of the freight train wagons derailed in the base tunnel of the Gotthard
Bern
SHIPYARDS
Turkish shipyard Med Marine delivers a new tugboat to the Vernicos Scafi
Istanbul
It is the first means of new construction of the fleet of the Greek-Italian joint venture
PORTS
Kenya Ports Authority privatizes benches at ports of Lamu and Mombasa
Mombasa
Launched an international competition that also includes a special economic zone
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile