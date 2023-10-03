If trade unionists are the patron saints of the port, Gioia Tauro has its hours numbered

If to safeguard the activity of the port of Gioia Tauro there
thought only Cgil, Cisl and Uil, it would be better that the airport
Calabrian port there were other patron saints. Yes
Why, judging by the way representatives
Regional of the three unions have sounded the alarm because -
They made it known - the port "really risks the closure to
due to the European directive on the reduction of emissions in
atmosphere in the maritime sector', it is inferred that the secretaries
regional generals of CGIL, Angelo Sposato, CISL, Tonino Russo, and
Uil, Santo Biondo, we know very little about the new European standard
and therefore that of its possible negative impact on the port of call
Calabrese have become aware of it by side streets and not
we have understood well why this risk exists.
"As it is emerging, in fact - explained Sposato,
Russian and Blonde for whom, evidently, the question is
New - the directive will enter into force from 1 January 2024
And there is a risk, not to say certainty, that companies will
transhipment, in order not to risk very heavy fines,
relocate their activities to other ports, outside
of the EU'. Apparently who reported to the three trade unionists
the content of the Directive and its possible implications
on the activity of the port of Gioia Tauro has not well clarified
whereas it concerns the payment of emission allowances where they could
incur shipowners who call their ships at the port
Calabrian and not sanctions.
"It is necessary, therefore," Sposato warned, "
Russian and Blonde - that the government and the Region intervene
immediately for the EU to give shipping companies the
time to renovate the emissions system'.
And therefore, from the Babylon of voices from which the representatives
regional CGIL, CISL and UIL have learned of the possible risk,
Married, Russo and Biondo deduced - as I understand -
that shipping companies should be given time to
do what you do not know, if not - as others have warned more
aware of them - change the routes of their ships to
avoid ports of call, such as Gioia Tauro, which would trigger
the obligation to pay.
"I am in danger - denounced Sposato, Russo and
Blonde - thousands of jobs and is under discussion
also the very future of the port of Gioia as a strategic hub in the
Mediterranean'. Future that could also be compromised
from the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina, which
would be an obstacle to the passage of taller ships
on the surface of the sea, as repeatedly reported by the
our newspaper on the basis of the warnings expressed to this
regarding from the shipowning group MSC that is not only the only
terminalista of the port of Gioia Tauro active in the field of
Container but it is also the company that practically keeps in
Life the Calabrian port of call by directing us its container carriers.
But since this is less recent history than the
Alarms on the European directive perceived belatedly by the three
trade unionists, we trust that Sposato, Russo and Biondo have already
addressed this other issue which could also
compromise the existence of the port.