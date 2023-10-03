Spain's Noatum buys Sesé Auto Logistics

Spain's Noatum, which was acquired last year
from the Emirati AD Ports
(
of 18
November
2022), signed an agreement to buy for 81
million euros the entire share capital of Sesé Auto
Logistics, the subsidiary active in the logistics sector of
new factory cars of the Iberian logistics group Sesé.
Noatum is already present in this business segment
with the Noatum Automotive brand and the objective of the acquisition is
to become one of Europe's leading logistics service providers
for the finished vehicle sector.
Sesé Auto Logistics, which has an annual turnover of
one hundred million euros, has offices in Spain, Germany, Poland,
Czech Republic and Hungary and a fleet of over 200 trucks.
The acquisition is expected to be increased to
Deadline during the first quarter of next year.