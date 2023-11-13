MSC Cruises today turned two options into orders with
Chantiers de l'Atlantique for the construction of two new
"World" class powered by liquefied natural gas that
This will be followed by the MSC World Europa
class
and MSC World America
, the first takeover at the end
and the second, designed specifically for the
North American cruise market, which will become part of the
in spring 2025. The two new ships will be
delivered in 2026 and 2027.
The cruise line explained that the two new
constructions, currently referred to as World Class 3 and 4,
will represent the evolution of a prototype already
and adopt innovative solutions to maximise the
energy efficiency, thanks to the extensive use for the
heat recovery and other solutions that can reduce
emissions. The new units will also be
prepared for the use of a range of alternative fuels,
including bio-methane, synthetic methane, and green methanol. The
ships will also be equipped with new generation engines
Dual-fuel internal combustion that reduces emissions
methane fugitives.
In addition, the new ships of the "World Class" will be
Equipped with plug-in connectivity on the ground to reduce
carbon dioxide emissions during port stops, of the most
advanced wastewater treatment systems designed in
in line with the IMO, improvements in waste management and
A full range of high-efficiency on-board equipment
energy efficiency to optimize engine use and demand
energy efficiency of the hotel, with the aim of further reducing the
Emissions.
The "World" class ships, of 216 thousand tons of
gross tonnage, they are over 333 meters long, 47 meters wide and can
Accommodate more than 6,700 passengers and 2,100 members
of the equipaggo.
The two new orders will be subject to access to the
financing, as per industry practice.