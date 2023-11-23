In the third quarter of 2023, there will be a new cyclical decline in trade in goods from G20 nations
The slowdown continued, especially in East Asia and Europe
Parigi
November 23, 2023
In the third quarter of 2023, international trade in goods
of the G20 nations recorded a new cyclical downturn,
in terms of value, compared to the previous quarter. After the
reduction marked in the second quarter of this year - announced
today the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) - exports and imports in the following quarter
decreased by -1.2% and -2.1% respectively, reflecting a
the slowdown continues, especially in East Asia and
Europe.
In particular, in the third quarter of this year, the
exports showed a quarterly percentage change
negative and -1.5% in the European Union, with more than -2.0% in
Germany and France, due to lower sales of machinery and
transport equipment. In East Asia, exports from the
China suffered a decline of -6.1% largely determined by
starts with the reduction in the value of the export of machinery and
steel products, while imports fell by -3.5%.
In addition, exports to Japan declined slightly
(-0.7%) and increased in Korea (+1.2%) driven by strong
car sales. Imports, on the other hand, declined both in
Japan and Korea as a result of the reduction in imports of
energy products. Lower commodity sales had a negative impact on
a negative impact on exports from Australia, and
from Indonesia. In contrast, North America recorded a
recovery in exports, especially from the USA, mainly from the
thanks to the automotive and energy sectors.
Relative to the value of nations' trade in services
of the G20, the OECD specified that preliminary estimates indicate a
flattening of growth in the third quarter of 2023 compared to
to the previous quarter. In particular, it is considered that the
exports and imports of services have grown
only +0.1% and +0.2% respectively after growth of +1.1% and
+1.0% in the second quarter of this year. In the U.S.
Exports of services increased by +1.8%, due to a
increase in sales of travel and business services, while
Imports grew by only +0.2%. Exports of
services in Canada increased by +0.8%, while imports
increased significantly by +3.3% and were driven by
mainly from travel. Exports of services to Germany
grew slightly, while imports declined in
line with lower travel expenses. A sharp increase in France
of travel expenses has led to an increase in imports of services
(+2.9%), while exports remained stable. The United Kingdom
has seen a marked increase in exports and
imports of services (+2.9% and +3.7%) driven in both cases
the dynamism of trade in business services. The
transport services, in particular of goods, weighed on the
exports of services from East Asia, which have suffered a
sharp contraction in Japan, China and Korea. On the contrary, a
Increased travel has driven import growth in Korea
and Japan. In Brazil, exports of services increased by
+5.1%, driven by travel and telecommunications services, while
Imports grew by +2.0%.
With regard to Italy, in the third quarter of 2023 the value of
of trade in goods decreased by -0.5% for the
exports amounted to $169.9 billion, and
a sharper decline of -3.7% for imports,
$157.0 billion, while the value of
trade in services declined by
-2.3% and -1.3% for exports and imports that
recorded values of $36.2 billion and $41.7 billion.
