In the third quarter, the goods in the ports of Naples and Salerno fell -4.0% percent and -1.7% percent

The negative trend of the quarterly traffic of goods handled by the bell ports, which has been underway since the beginning of 2022, continued in the third quarter of 2023 when, with a total of 7.9 million tonnes passed on the docks of the port of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia, was marked a -3.1% percent decline over the same period last year that was generated by reductions of -3.6% and -2.4% percent of the volume of shipments and embarkation of more than 4.6 million and almost 3.3 million euros. of tons.
More prolonged the traffic reduction trend in the port of Salerno, in place since the first quarter of last year, which in the July-September period of 2023 handled less than 3.1 million tonnes (-1.7%), of which 2.9 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (-4.3%), including 1.8 million tonnes of rotatable (-2.1%), 871mila tonnes of cargo in containers (-7.0%) carried out with an handling of containers equal to 77mila teu (-11.4%) and 208mila tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (-11.1%). In the area of solid bulk traffic, traffic was 169mila tonnes (+ 83.3%). In the passenger compartment, the Cruserists were 26mila (+ 18.9%), the passengers of the 34mila ferries (-43.9%) and the passengers of the local maritime services 530mila (+ 19.1%).
The trend of declining quarterly traffic in Naples began in early 2023 and continued in the July-September period of the year when more than 4.8 million tonnes of goods were handled (-4.0%). Miscellaneous goods were 3.0 million tonnes (-0.4%), of which 1.6 million tonnes of containerized goods (-8.8%) totaled with a container handling equal to 144mila teu (-16.2%) and 1.4 million tonnes of rotatable (+ 11.1%). Liquid bulk reinfuses amounted to 1.6 million tonnes (-9.4%) and solid ones at 304mila tonnes (-8.4%). In the passenger compartment, the Cruserists were 691mila (+ 20.4%) and the passengers of the scheduled services 3.0 million (+ 5.2%).
In the first nine months of 2023, port bells handled 23.6 million tonnes globally, down -3.6% percent over the same period last year, of which 13.8 million tonnes of cargo were unloaded (-2.9%) and 9.8 million tonnes of cargo. tons at embarkation (-4.5%). In Naples, traffic was a total of 14.0 million tonnes (-3.0%) and in Salerno by 9.6 million tonnes (-4.4%).