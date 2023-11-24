Two bids to acquire 58% of the capital of the South Korean company HMM

South Korea's Harim Co. and Dongwon Industries Co. have
submitted an offer to acquire approximately 58% of the share capital of the
containerized shipping company HMM put up for sale by
creditors of the Seoul-based shipping carrier, including mainly the
Korea Development Bank and the Korea Ocean Business Corporation. He has
South Korean news agency "Yonhap" reported
specifying that the South Korean LX International, also
selected as a potential buyer along with the other two
compatriots, did not submit an offer of its own by the end of the
yesterday's deadline, explaining that the decision not to participate in the
procedure is the result of a strategic choice made on the basis of the
market situation and economic environment.
Yonhap said that the Korea Development Bank
and the other creditors intend to select the bidder
by the end of the current month in order to
Complete the sale by the end of 2023. The sale price
estimated to be around seven trillion won (5.4 billion
dollars).
The Harim Group is mainly active in the
food and agriculture, but also in logistics and
maritime transport, the latter through the company
owner Pan Ocean. The Dongwon Group operates in the same sectors,
with Dongwon Industries which is active in the fishing segment
and logistics and with logistical operations that are also carried out
from other companies in the group.