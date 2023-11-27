The shareholders' meetings of the Greek companies Attica and Anek approved the merger of the companies

Last Wednesday the shareholders' meetings of the group
Greek shipowner Attica Holdings and compatriot Anek, a company
also active in the maritime passenger transport segment
and rolling stock, approved the merger between the two companies,
operation that has already been authorised by the Authority
Greek Antitrust
(
of 21
and 27
September 2022 and 4
August
2023). The Attica assembly was attended by members
which together hold 97.67% of the ordinary shares of the
companies, while at the two extraordinary shareholders' meetings convened by
Anek participated respectively shareholders who own shares
ordinary shares equal to 64.41% of the total and shareholders holding shares
52.62% of the total. The three shareholders' meetings, net
of a small number of abstentions, approved almost
unanimously approved the plan for the merger by incorporation of the
Anek in Attica.