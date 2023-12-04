In the port of Valletta, the first supply of electricity to a ship from the shore network

On Friday, at the Maltese port of Valletta,
the first supply of electricity from the
land to a cruise ship. The first ship to use
of the cold ironing system installed in the port, which allows the
cruise units to turn off the on-board engines and
connect to the terrestrial power grid, it was the Viking
Venus
which has docked at the Maltese cruise terminal
managed by Global Ports Holding (GPH). To equip the five
Onshore Power Supply Systems Terminal Docks, Government
Maltese invested €49.9 million.