Maersk will enhance its facilities and logistics operations in Southeast Asia

Danish shipping group Maersk has announced investments
more than $500 million in Southeast Asia to
increase the consistency of its structures by up to 50% and
logistics activities in this region. In particular, the
The Group plans to increase its capacity by approximately 480,000 square meters.
capacity of its warehouses in Malaysia, Indonesia,
Singapore and the Philippines by 2026. Maersk specified that one of the
of the largest investments will be made in the
Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas. In addition, the
Warehouse capacity at Singapore's Changi Airport
and by next year in the fleet of vehicles used
Electric and power-powered vehicles will be introduced in the region.
biodiesel.