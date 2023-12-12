In October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +10.0%

Last October, 2,345 ships passed through the Suez Canal.
This number represents an increase of +10.0% over October 2022 and
It is the second highest ever being lower
only to the all-time record of 2,396 ships transited in May 2023. The
Last October, tanker crossings recorded
a significant growth of +19.5% with 705 units transited,
while the traffic of other types of ships marked a
up +6.4% with a total of 1,640 units. Tonnage
total net of ships transited in October 2023 was
equal to 138.4 million tonnes SCNT (+8.8%).
In the first ten months of this year, maritime traffic in the
Egyptian canal was 22,029 ships, an increase of
+13.1% compared to the same period last year, of which 7,088
tankers (+33.5%) and 14,941 other types (+5.4%).
The total SCNT tonnes of the vessels transited were
€1.31 billion (+13.7%).