Cappa (Alsea): restore remote document checks on goods to speed up traffic in ports and airports
Given the shortage of staff, he explains, only physical checks could be reserved for officials on site
Milano
February 6, 2024
The shortage of staff faced by the offices of the PCF
(Border Crossing Checkpoints) and USMAF (Health Offices)
sea, air and border), both of which are dependent on the Ministry of Maritime and Air Security.
of Health, which creates a traffic bottleneck
of goods in Northern Italy, is dramatic. He denounced it
ALSEA, the Lombardy Association of Freight Forwarders and Road Hauliers,
recalling that these offices 'play a strategic role in the
for the country in controls, in particular in imports, since
are responsible for the control of products of health relevance such as
medical devices, cosmetics and drugs not authorised in Italy,
imported from countries outside the European Union (the USMAFs) and
on animals, products of animal origin and feed of
animals, as well as consignments of food and feed of plant origin
and Food Contact Materials and Objects (FCMs), e.g.
cutlery and plates."
Associating itself with the alarm recently launched by the association
of the Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto, which highlighted the strong
inefficiencies related to goods in transit in the port of the Ligurian capital
(
of 29
December 2023), the Secretary General of Alsea, Andrea Cappa,
stressed that "what is happening in Liguria is
penalising Italian importers and, ultimately,
consumers. The delays at the ports of Genoa and Vado
slow down processes and can have an impact on products and
on their costs. For more than three years, we have had a
open table, through Confetra and Fedespedi, with the Ministry of
Health that is actually producing a major effort to
find doctors, veterinarians, and technicians. The truth, though,
is that, despite the competitions and the
rankings, few of those who won the competition then
accept the Ministry's job offer. Evidently these
places are not attractive or because they are paid in a high way.
or for other reasons that we do not know."
"The Milanese and Lombard companies - continued the
Secretary-General of Alsea - suffer from great difficulties
since it cannot be forgotten that more than 50%
of the import-export of goods from Lombardy passes through the ports
Ligurian. Moreover, at this time, thanks to the self-sacrifice of the
USMAF and PCF Lombardo staff, we have no structural delays
for goods transiting through Malpensa or arriving by truck but
we are aware that even in Lombardy there is a chronic
lack of staff that at the first cold or the next
retirements will generate new delays in the issuance of
goods, as has been the case in recent years."
"It's frustrating," Cappa noted, "to think that,
with a few dozen people and therefore at an extremely high cost
reduced for the state, the problem could be remedied. Or yes
could structurally adopt the model created during the
crisis generated by Covid. At that time, the controls, which for the
The vast majority of them are still only documentary, not
they were carried out only by personnel stationed at the port or airport
but it was carried out by the free staff who could
be located even hundreds of miles away. Here
therefore, that if this model were adopted, it would be possible to overcome
critical issues, entrusting document checks also to
distant staff, which may abound in other regions,
leaving the physical control of the goods to the officials on the ground'.
"We understand," Cappa concluded, "that this is a way to
new way of working, which presupposes trade union agreements and
but it can be done, with the commitment and
everyone's dedication."
