testata inforMARE
Cerca
16 February 2024 - Year XXVIII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
19:24 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LEGISLATION
EU colegislators agree tougher measures to punish illegal discharges of ships
Inclusion among pollutants of wastewater, solid waste, and scrubber residues
Bruxelles
February 16, 2024
Negotiators from Parliament and the EU Council reached an informal agreement yesterday to extend the current ban on dumping at sea by ships of hydrocarbons and harmful substances by including among the pollutants it is prohibited the discharge also the waste water and solid waste of the vessels as well as the residues of the scrubbers, the equipment installed on the ships for cleaning the exhaust gases. The agreement was reached as part of the examination of the proposal for a directive amending the European Directive no. 35 of 2005 on pollution caused by ships and the introduction of even criminal penalties for pollution offences.

In addition, the obligation to review in EU the rules five years after their transposition into national law was agreed to assess whether marine waste such as plastic pellets and missing containers should also be subject to sanctions.

The informal agreement will have to be approved by the Council and the European Union Parliament, after which the member states will have 30 months to implement the new rules in their national law.

Commenting on the achievement of the agreement, the speaker of the Parliament, Marian-Jean Marinescu, highlighted that a firm effort is " necessary, with the use of advanced technologies such as satellite monitoring and on-site inspections, to eliminate effectively the illegal discharges. The sanctions must reflect the seriousness of these crimes, and act as a real deterrent. "
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
ENVIRONMENT
BIMCO, ICS, Bangladesh, India, Norway and Pakistan call for clarity on the rules for ship recycling
Copenhagen
Request to the IMO MEPC for clarification and guarantees so that those who work in compliance with the Hong Kong Convention will not be sanctioned for violations of the Basel Convention
ACCIDENTS
A missile-targeted revampage in the Gulf of Aden
Portsmouth
No damage to the crew nor the ship
LEGISLATION
EU colegislators agree tougher measures to punish illegal discharges of ships
Brussels
Inclusion among pollutants from wastewater, solid waste and scrubber residues
PORTS
In the last quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.9% percent.
The Goulette
In the full year of 2.3%. Cruerists growing by +554,4%
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean orders seventh-class cruise ship "Oasis" to Chantiers of the Atlantique
Miami
Delivery is planned in 2028
INFRASTRUCTURE
Ok of the Cda of the Company Straits of Messina to the designer's report on the final design of the bridge
Rome
SHIPPING
Rexi : Free to return Italian ships to Israeli ports
Rome
Resume activities in Ashdod and Eliat in addition to those in Haifa already operational
COMPANIES
In 2023 the revenues of Textainer container rentals fell by -4.9% percent.
Hamilton
In the fourth quarter, the decline was -6.0% percent.
SHIPPING
In 2023, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal reached a new historical record
In 2023, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal reached a new historical record
Ismailia
Attenuation of growth in the second semester. With the crisis in the Red Sea, in December the first decline of the transits after 32 months of increase
JOBS
Rexi, confirmed extension of former Article 199 funds for port work
Rome
"I am going to avoid employment crises," the deputy minister stressed.
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2023, HMM revenues fell -47.2% percent and in the full year of -54.8%
Seoul
Slight annual growth of containers transported by fleet
In the fourth quarter of 2023, HMM revenues fell -47.2% percent and in the full year of -54.8%
Carnival orders Meyer Werft a new cruise ship of 180mila tsl
CRUISES
Carnival orders Meyer Werft a new cruise ship of 180mila tsl
Miami / Papenburg
It is the first commits for a new construction issued by the American group in the past five years
SHIPPING
UK antitrust watchman suggests to London's government not to renew the validity of CBER regulation for containerized shipping
London
Parker (BIFA) : We trust that this decision creates an appropriate balance between the shipping companies
JOBS
Filt, Fit and Uilt, recognize the rights of port workers or will be strike
Genoa
Unthinkable-they denounce-that counterparties do not want to recognise an adequate recovery of the purchasing power of wages
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Last year intermodal shipments operated by Hupac decreased by -11.7%
Chiasso
Increase in frequency on the Benelux-Italy corridor with additional departures between Zeebrugge and Novara and Busto Arsizio. New Zeebrugge-Piacenza service
PORTS
In 2023, freight traffic in ports in Croatia fell by -1.7% percent.
Zagreb
Annual record of containers with decisive acceleration (+ 30.6%) in the fourth quarter
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -11.9%
Ravenna
Historic record of annual passenger traffic of cruises
PORTS
Annual traffic of goods falling in the Sicilian ports of Augusta and Catania
August
Recorded decreases of -1.8% and -3.5% respectively
MEETINGS
Convention on novelty for import introduced with the European CBAM Regulation
Venice
Organized by Assosped Venice and Anasped, it will be held on February 28 in Marghera
ACCIDENTS
Fire in the night in the port of Ancona
Ancona
Flames in three caps
PORTS
Last month container traffic in Hong Kong port grew by 19.1% percent.
SHIPPING
Thanks to the rise of the noli, the monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming is growing.
Taipei / Keelung
In January the revenues of Wan Hai Lines decreased by -2.6%
SHIPYARDS
Order to Vard for the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
Fincantieri completes acquisition of Remazel Engineering
PORTS
In January, container traffic at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Singapore was growing.
Los Angeles / Long Beach / Singapore
For the first time, Singapore's naval registry exceeds 100 million tonnes of gross tonnage
PORTS
In January, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -6.2%
St. Petersburg
Dry loads down -5.8% percent and liquid ones by -6.5% percent
PORTS
The Senate in Hamburg has approved the entry of MSC into the capital of HHLA
Hamburg
The corporate participation of a primary maritime carrier represents an added value for the terminalist enterprise and for the port.
PORTS
In the port of Ortona, work has begun on the consolidation of the Riva quay
Ortona
Intervention worth 8.6 million euros
TRUCKING
Swiss Federal Council plans to extend the tax on heavy traffic to electric trucks
Bern
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Sun Princess at Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
A delay in the work has again led to the cancellation of an inaugural trip
PORTS
This year in Venice, a 9% percent growth in cruising traffic is expected.
Venice
In August the inauguration of the Fusina terminal
SHIPPING
In 2023 the revenues of Danaos Corporation decreased by -2.0%
Athens
Net profit in growth of 3.1%
INDUSTRY
MSC ready to acquire the Wärtsilä plant in Trieste
Rome
Trade unions await clarification from tomorrow's meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uiltransport, railway problems do not resolve with the privatization of the FSI group
Rome
Necessary-underline Tarlazzi and Napoleon-more security and attention to work
PORTS
Tender for an immobile intended for health and work prevention activity in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
The two-story fabricated plant will have an area of 2,690 square meters
SHIPPING
BIMCO works on the definition of a standard contract for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines
Copenhagen
MEETINGS
On February 22 in Rome, the celebratory conference "1994-2024 : 30 years together in the ports"
Rome
Thirty years from the law January 28, 1994, n. 84
COMPANIES
CLdN buys Dutchman Broekman Distriport
Luxembourg / Rotterdam
The company operates a terminal in the port of Rotterdam
SHIPPING
Record annual revenues for Danish DFDS
Copenhagen
Decline of the rotables carried by the fleet. Growth of passengers
JOBS
The campaign of assemblies has begun in the wake of the negotiations to renew the contract.
Rome
The demand is for economic increases and greater security
ENVIRONMENT
The goals of reducing the Maersk greenhouse gas emissions validated by SBTi
Copenhagen
Next month the WSC will present at the IMO MEPC a proposal to close the price gap between fossil and green fuel
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
On February 22 in Rome, the celebratory conference "1994-2024 : 30 years together in the ports"
Rome
Thirty years from the law January 28, 1994, n. 84
JOBS
On Wednesday in the Chamber the proposals on the work of the associations of port enterprises
Genoa
Insert some port job duties into the "usurant work" and restart the process for the fund for the early retirement of port workers
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
COMPETITION
French Polynesia's antitrust regulator affects the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics by CMA CGM at the disposal of assets
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The new ro-ro ships of LDA chartered to Airbus will be equipped with six rotor sail
Suresnes
Agreement with Finnish Norsepower
PORTS
The extension of the second car terminal of the Piraeus port
Pyreo
Investment of 20 million euros
SEAFARERS
Comparison in prefecture in Naples on the issues of maritime labour
Rome / Naples
Among the issues, trade unions have denounced the decurtation of the sickness benefit
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile