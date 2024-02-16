Fire in the night in the port of Ancona

A fire broke out last night in the port of Ancona
which involved three sheds in the area of the shipyard of
Fincantieri. The Fire Brigade has announced that on the
teams from Ancona, Osimo and personnel from
Jesi who contained the fire avoiding the involvement of
other nearby facilities. Subsequently, the
operations to clear and secure the area.
In September 2020, a larger fire had affected
the former Tubimar area of the airport
(
of 16
September 2020).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher