In the Gulf of Aden, a bulk carrier was hit by missiles

Yahya Sare'e, spokesman for Yemen's Houthi militiamen, said
I note today that the Yemeni armed forces have targeted with missiles
the British ship Rubymar
and pointed out that the unit
suffered 'catastrophic damage', which had to be
"and now it could sink in the Gulf of Aden."
Sare'e specified that, in the course of the attack, "we
Make sure the crew left the ship safely."
In addition, the Houthi spokesman said that the air defenses
in Hodeidah they would have shot down an American aircraft.
The Rubymar bulk carrier, with a capacity of 32,211 tons
flies the flag of Belize.