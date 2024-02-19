MoU between Austal and Gotlandsbolaget for the development of an innovative hydrogen-powered ferry

The Australian shipbuilding company Austal has
signed a memorandum of understanding with the Swedish
Gotlandsbolaget to develop and implement the "Gotland
Horizon X" which involves the construction of a class of
High-speed ro-pax catamarans made of aluminum, with
propulsion entrusted to gas turbines, capable of transporting up to
1,450 passengers. The agreement follows an initial letter of intent
signed by the two parties in April 2023. Austal and Gotlandsbolaget
foresee that, if the MoU is transformed into a
new construction, the catamaran could be delivered in
2027.
Austal and Gotlandsbolaget have shown that the use of
Gas turbines in the combined cycle of the powertrain, technology
that has so far been tested on land, will be one of the
development of great importance: specifying that the project is being
working since last spring, Christer Bruzelius of, Gotland
Tech Development explained that in this period the focus is on
has been focused on 'optimising the ship to achieve
the best balance of power, load capacity and
velocity. We had to make some small changes,
But on the whole, our plans are sound, the
which is a demonstration of strength even if there is always a
risk when you are a forerunner of a development."
Gotlandsbolaget, which through its subsidiary Destination Gotland,
operates maritime services between the island of Gotland and Sweden
is carrying out the project with the aim of
win the new tender for the new concession relating to these
routes for the period 2027-2035.
"Gotland Horizon X - said the administrator
Austal's delegate, Paddy Gregg - it's a project
incredibly exciting that will redefine capabilities
of commercial ferries as it is equipped with a cycle propulsion
combined multi-fuel and hydrogen, and a hull design
efficient and state-of-the-art for the category."