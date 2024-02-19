The shipping industry is calling for the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader kidnapped by the Houthis

Several leading international and national associations of the
shipping sector, including Italy's Confitarma, have called for the
release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader
, the pure car and
truck carrier of the Japanese NYK, which last November
was kidnapped by Houthi militiamen
(
of 20
November
2023). 'The 25 seafarers who make up the
the crew of the Galaxy Leader
- reads a note
released today by the associations - are innocent victims of the
continued aggression against global shipping and the
their situation is a major concern while
The commercial shipping community continues to
be under attack. All efforts must be made by the
international organisations and states to ensure the
release of seafarers'. "It's repulsive," he continues
The note - that the seafarers were kidnapped by military forces
and that they have been kept away from their homes for too long.
families and their loved ones. All 25 crew members of the
Galaxy Leader
needs to be released now."