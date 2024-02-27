The concession contract for the Baker Hughes plant in Corigliano Calabro has been signed

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian signed the deed of submission and
the single SEZ authorization for the establishment of Baker Hughes -
New Pignone in the port of Corigliano Calabro
2023). With the new investment in Calabria, the group
American, through its subsidiary Nuovo Pignone, aims to
upgrading of its plant in Vibo Valentia and the
creation of a website in Corigliano Calabro to support the market
liquefied natural gas and the development of solutions for
energy transition and digitalisation.
Referring to the activity that the U.S. group
will carry out in Corigliano Calabro, the Secretary General
of the PSA, Alessandro Guerri, explained that "producing in
port plug and play industrial modules, receiving components from the
sea and shipping the huge finished artifacts by sea, falls within the
strategy of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian for the revival of the Ionian ports. The "production of
binding at the edge of the quay", in fact - Guerri specified
- has already made it possible to grant a similar licence,
although smaller in scale, also in the port of Crotone. The Authority
As part of this strategy, the port sector has a large number of files
open with additional potential investors'.