The German frigate Hessen shot down two drones in the Red Sea

The German Navy announced that last night the frigate
Hessen
, which is employed as part of the Naval Force
in the Aspides mission to protect ships transiting through the EU's
in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea from attacks by Houthi militias
launched from Yemen, shot down two drones. The Navy has
specified that the ship, deployed in the Red Sea, has initiated measures
in accordance with the rules of engagement and has
shot down a first drone and shortly afterwards a second one approached the
frigate, on which there were no injuries or damage.