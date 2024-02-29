CMA CGM completes the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics

The sale of the entire share capital was completed today
Bolloré Logistics' shareholding to the shipping group
French CMA CGM, property which was transferred by the
compatriot Bolloré for €4.85 billion
(
of 18
April
and 9
May
2023). CMA CGM has highlighted that it is the most
significant acquisition since the shipowning group was
was established in 1978 and is the world's most important
Group step as part of its development strategy
logistics activities. Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM, pointed out that
the entity formed by Bolloré Logistics and
logistics subsidiary CEVA, which joined the group in 2019
(
of the 8th
April
2019), is the fifth in the world in its sector.
In 2022, Bolloré Logistics recorded a turnover of
€7.1 billion. During the year, the company, which has 14 thousand employees,
handled maritime shipments for a total of 710 thousand
Contaimner TEU and air shipments for 390 thousand tons.