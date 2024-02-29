Grimaldi boosts the capacity of the ro-pax service between the ports of Brindisi and Igoumenitsa

The Grimaldi shipowner group will increase the capacity of its own multi-daily service between the ports of Brindisi and Igoumenitsa by entering the ship Europalink
, which to date is the ro-pax ship with greater stir capacity ever employed in the Adriatic Sea. The new ship will accompany the ro-pax, the Kydon Palace
on the line that provides for two regular daily departures from each of the two ports.
Europalink , which beats the Italian flag, it can carry 930 passengers and 3,900 linear metres of rolling stock, equal to 220 trucks. Compared to the ship Igoumenitsa , which will go to replace on the line, with each trip it will be able to carry a 20% percent more passengers and about 50% percent more trucks.
With regard to the maritime links between Italy and Greece, the Grimaldi group is also active on the Ancona-Igoumenitsa route for the transport of goods and passengers. Like the Brindisi-Igoumenitsa link, this service also provides additional scallops to Corfu during the Easter period and the summer season. In addition, between the two sides of the Adriatic the company also operates the Venice-Bari-Igoumenitsa-Patrasso service, dedicated to the exclusive transport of rotable goods with the use of the world's largest ro-ro ships.