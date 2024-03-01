Last year, cargo traffic in the port of Ancona decreased by -10.3%

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale announced that last year the ports of Ancona-Falconara
Marittima, Ortona and Vasto handled 11.2 million
tonnes of goods, down -4.3% on 2022. In 2023
The total solid goods amounted to almost 6.8 million
tonnes (-8.6%) and liquid goods by over 4.4 million
tonnes (+3.0%).
Last year, the port of Ancona alone handled almost 9.5
million tonnes of cargo (-10.3%). The PSA specified that
In particular, solid goods decreased to 377,812
tonnes (-16.7%), especially in the ferry traffic segment
for Greece. Goods loaded and unloaded in containers are
over 1.1 million tonnes, in line with 2022, with a
container handling, which amounted to 173,152 TEUs
(+4,7%). The total liquid bulk traffic and
rolling stock, it can be deduced from the data provided by the port authority, is
down by -11.3% to almost €8.0 million
Tons.
In 2023, the port of Ortona handled 1.2 million
tonnes of goods (+1.0%). Liquid bulk, with the traffic of
petroleum derivatives, grew by +2.3% with 431 thousand
tonnes, while dry goods were 749 thousand tonnes
(+0,3%). In particular, the unloading of products has increased
cereals with 382 thousand tons (+4.6%).
Last year, traffic in the port of Vasto was
573 thousand tons (-3.9%), of which 280 thousand tons of bulk
liquid (+11.7%) and 203 thousand tons of dry goods (-15.2%).
In 2023, passengers transited through ports managed by the Port Authority
There were 959 thousand, in line with the previous year. Have been
870 thousand ferry passengers in Ancona and Pesaro (-1.6%) and
89 thousand (+19.3%) cruise passengers arrived in Ancona, Pesaro and Ortona.