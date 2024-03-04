Fincantieri has joined the Industrial Liaison Program of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Fincantieri has announced that it has joined the Industrial Liaison
Program (ILP) of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the
A platform that binds large companies in a long-term collaboration
with the U.S. research university. Through this
Accession Agreement, the Italian Shipbuilding Group will be able to
develop dialogues with researchers, faculty and
students to stay at the frontier of innovation.
The Industrial Liaison Program will also offer
Fincantieri and its subsidiaries have the opportunity to
establish strong relationships with the other companies that are part of the
ILP program and with the more than a thousand start-ups linked to MIT, as well as
On-demand training opportunities for Group employees.
"Joining MIT's Industrial Liaison Program -
explained the CEO and General Manager of
Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - will further contribute
to increase the leadership that Fincantieri already expresses
in high value-added shipbuilding: the opening towards
International Centers of Excellence enriches our baggage
knowledge base and increases our competitive advantage at the global level.
worldwide. Our goal is to make innovation
workable site, transforming it into concrete products that contribute to the
the creation of new job opportunities'.