The studies for the completion of the doubling of the Suez Canal will be completed in 16 months

Preliminary studies for the completion of the
doubling of the Suez Canal will be completed within a year
and a half. This was announced yesterday by the chairman and director
delegate of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, explaining that they are
feasibility studies, design studies,
geophysical and environmental in collaboration with the largest
global consulting firms specialising in this
sector with the aim of completing them in about 16 months in order to
Present the project to the government. Rabie specified that the funds
necessary for the realization of the works will come from the future
investment plan of the channel authority and will not burden the
state budget.
The works of the first phase of the canal expansion, on a
length of 35 kilometres from km 60 to km 95, have been inaugurated
in the summer of 2015
(
of 6
August 2015). The second phase focuses on a
30 km of the southern part of the canal, from the
132 at kilometre 162, and - Rabie recalled -
the 40-metre extension to the east of the waterway, which will be
from the current -24 metres to -27 metres, an expansion that
increase the transit capacity of the
channel of an additional six ships per day.