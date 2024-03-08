Fermerci and Fercargo, the new directive on gigaliners will deal a heavy blow to the railway sector

Ahead of next Tuesday's vote in Parliament
on the proposal for a directive to amend Directive No 53
of 1996 laying down the maximum dimensions of heavy-duty vehicles
in national and international traffic and the heavyweights of the vehicles
employed in international traffic, a proposal which has included
the objectives of reducing the emissions produced by the
road haulage, the Italian associations in the transport sector
Fermerci rail freight and Fercargo have
warned again that the proposal could mark "a tough
blow to the rail sector' as 'it could
authorise the road circulation of gigaliners, trucks equipped with
longer and heavier semi-trailers'.
According to Fermerci and Fercargo, "the set of these rules
does not promote road safety and affects the environment, because
limits the development of intermodal transport and increases the risk of
congestion of the roads. The proposal, therefore, - have
underlined the two associations - appears to be in strong contradiction
with the environmental sustainability objectives introduced by the
European Green Deal, which identifies rail transport as
the unrivalled mode of transport in reducing
the environmental impact of Europe's transport chains, thanks to the
its performance in terms of CO2 emissions and efficiency
energy'.
Recalling that "according to RFF (Rail Freight Forward), the
coalition of Europe's leading railway undertakings,
the negative impacts that the Directive would bring to the roads
more than ten million more trucks,
approximately 6.6 million tonnes of CO2 more than in the previous years,
current levels', Fermerci and Fercargo noted that
'Going back with a choice of European media policy'
contradictory transport compared to the Green Deal means,
Therefore, jeopardise the development of rail freight transport
and undermine the scope of the investments made to date
to enable the growth of intermodal transport and shift
modal, with the transfer of volumes from rubber to iron'.
Fermerci and Fercargo pointed out that "a
reverse modal shift, according to industry studies, could
in fact lead to a 16% decrease for transport
and 21% for rail freight. This
would lead to the deepening of an ongoing crisis for the sector
for years due to national and international contingencies,
further exacerbated by recent tensions in Europe and the
Near East. Finally, the sector - specified the
associations - would not benefit from the completion of the
NRRP works on railway infrastructure, planned until
2026 and supported by substantial investments, the implementation of which is
causing serious disruption to rail traffic and has already
a loss of transport competitiveness
rail freight compared to other modes of
transport'.
On the basis of these considerations, Fermerci and Fercargo
call on the Community and national institutions 'to
make a clear and coherent transport policy choice,
Otherwise, the crisis of rail logistics operators
becomes irreversible."