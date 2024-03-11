It is necessary to maintain the current restrictions with respect to the circulation of gigaliners
This is what CER, ERFA, UIRR, UIP, UNIFE, ETSC, Alpine Initiative, CIPRA International ask in a letter to MEPs
Bruxelles
March 11, 2024
The associations CER, ERFA, UIRR, UIP, UNIFE, European Transport
Saftey Council, Alpine Initiative, CIPRA International fear that
Tomorrow, MEPs will vote on the amendments
proposed to the 1996 Weights and Dimensions Directive, can
remove the current restrictions on the movement of gigaliners
allowing extra-large trucks to drive on the
European Roads, authorisation which, as pointed out by the
Italian associations Fermerci and Fercargo
(
of the 8th
March 2024), would pose a significant risk to the
competitiveness of rail transport.
To avert this, the eight associations have sent a letter
to MEPs in which they explain the concerns of the
railway sector if the current text, voted tomorrow in the Assembly
will be adopted without further amendments. In
absence of further amendments - the associations specified
The letter would support "a proposal that encourages the
cross-border circulation of 44-inch trucks until 2035
tonnes, powered by internal combustion engines, creating a
incentive for vehicles burning fossil fuels, which goes to
against what was expected, and at a time when the
transport is still experiencing an increase in emissions."
It would create, they underlined in the letter, "a
incentive for the spread of "Gigaliners" or
"mega-trucks", longer and/or heavier vehicles
(LHV), also known as the European Modular System (EMS), which are
truck and trailer combinations that are typically 25.25
meters in length, almost nine meters longer than the
standard trucks in Europe, and weigh 60 tons. They are long
as many as six passenger cars and slightly lower, but they weigh
as much as a fully loaded Boeing 737-300. So far, they recalled
LHVs were admitted on the basis of strict conditions
as part of trials or special bilateral agreements. The
Road Safety Impacts of Wider Adoption
of 'gigaliners' across the EU have not been
fully evaluated'.
In the letter, CER, ERFA, UIRR, UIP, UNIFE, ETSC, Alpine
Initiative, CIPRA International have highlighted that the green light
to the text without further amendments would contribute 'to the
Spread of gigaliners powered by the same combustion engines
increasing the already significant gap in
competitiveness between road and rail, hampering efforts to
to promote intermodality and foster a
reverse modal shift towards the road, a mode that
Higher emissions, lower efficiency standards
energy and security and, therefore, raising increasing
concerns about the impacts of LHV vehicles on the road
through fragile regions such as the Alps."
In addition, the associations noted that the circulation of
Gigaliner would also have an impact on road infrastructure and
road safety, as arterial roads and tunnels
road vehicles are not designed for these mega-trucks, as well as
safety, given that the current specific technologies
available are not tested on gigaleners.
"In conclusion," the letter warns, "without being
amended, the proposal you are voting on is likely to damage the
European citizens in a number of ways. Fails to grasp the full
impact on the freight transport sector as a whole, and
on the objective of promoting decarbonisation, reducing
emissions and to maintain high safety standards in the
Transport. We urge you - concluded CER, ERFA, UIRR, UIP,
UNIFE, ETSC, Alpine Initiative, CIPRA International -
prioritise zero-emission vehicles and maintain the current
restrictions on the movement of gigaliners'.
