Agreement between Fincantieri and Saipem in the field of surveillance and control of critical underwater infrastructures

Italy's Fincantieri and Saipem have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of assessing opportunities
collaboration in underwater robotics with a view to
surveillance and control of critical underwater infrastructures. In
in particular, the agreement between the Navalmeccanica Group and the
Saipem, which is active in the construction of
infrastructure for the onshore and offshore energy sector, is
focused on autonomous underwater vehicles and their integration
with surface and underwater units and aims to enable the
participation of the two companies in relevant programmes in the
Italian and international market in the field of surveillance and
control of critical underwater infrastructures and activities
through the use of specific technologies
complementary to Fincantieri and Saipem. The collaboration includes
integration between surface ships and submarines made by
Fincantieri and the "Hydrone" drone development program
of Sonsub, Saipem's centre of excellence that manufactures
and underwater solutions.
With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, signed at Palazzo Marina,
headquarters of the General Staff of the Italian Navy,
Fincantieri and Saipem intend to act as a reference point for the
dimension, whose strategic centrality is
increasingly evident in the current geopolitical context.