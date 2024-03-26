Agreement in La Spezia for the use of hydrogen as a fuel for railway shunting in port

Today, the President of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, and the CEO
of Mercitalia Logistics, Livio Ravera, have signed an agreement in
on the basis of which the two parties intend to verify the possibility of
and the mutual interest in working together in order to encourage
the use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source
in the context of port railway manoeuvring as well as in any
other possible scope. In addition, the agreement is
aimed at supporting the reconversion promoted by Mercitalia Shunting &
Terminal, a company of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group,
in particular through the search and identification of each
possible public contribution to be used for this purpose, and
for the possible creation of hydrogen refuelling stations
green in the port area.
Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal plans to carry out
investments in the overhaul and modernisation of locomotives
D145 model, with the aim of reducing its impact
environmental protection, eliminating CO2 emissions through the
Replacement of internal combustion engines with a power
hydrogen-powered unit, which will provide electricity
for traction motors.