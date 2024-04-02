The Cretan port of Suda will be equipped with a new cruise terminal

The Cretan port of Suda will be equipped with a new
maritime station. Yesterday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
and the Athens Insular Policy announced the
more than €12.9 million for the construction of a
cruise terminal in the port which, according to forecasts, will be
inaugurated by the end of next year. The new station
is included in the master plan for the development of the
region of Chania.
In addition, the Hellenic Dicastery announced the destination of
Ten million euros for the dredging of the basin
port and navigation channel of the port of Stylida, in the
Central Greece, project expected to be completed
also by the end of 2025.