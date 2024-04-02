South Korea's Hanwha Ocean has made an offer to acquire Austal

South Korean shipbuilding group Hanwha Ocean Co. has advanced
a proposal to acquire the Australian company of
Austal Shipbuilding offering AU$2,825 in
cash for each share of Austal, for a total of
of approximately one billion Australian dollars (666 million Australian dollars
USA) to buy a company that has a market capitalization of
less than AU$800 million.
Specifying that the offer is subject to numerous
conditions, including the carrying out of the due diligence procedure
and obtaining the necessary authorisations from different
Australian and US authorities, the Council of
Austal's management explained that at the moment the company
Australian is not convinced that these necessary approvals
will be issued, specifying that, however, Austal is
ready for further engagements if Hanwha is able to provide
certainty about the approval of the proposed transaction.
For its part, Hanwha called the concerns unfounded
that the Australian Government would not grant permission
the sale of Austal as the company carries out activities
For the Australian defence sector: "There is no
Hanwha, David Kim - according to which the Foreign Investment Review Board
would reject the acquisition of the company by the
Hanwha. Hanwha complies with the regulatory process of
FIRB, but is confident in its own ability to
to obtain approval of the transaction by the FIRB.
Hanwha, Kim said, has already been approved
FIRB for previous investments in Australia and has a
proven track record of investing in the industrial base of the
Australian Defence being the supplier of combat vehicles,
self-propelled howitzers and ammunition refuelling vehicles,
with significant investments in a production centre in Geelong that
employs local workers."