Mattioli (Federazione del Mare) relaunches the propulsive role of maritime clusters

On the occasion of today's celebration of the "Day of Contemporary Art"
National Museum of the Sea and Maritime Culture" at the
schools with the aim of developing the culture of the sea
from the cultural, scientific, recreational and economic aspects,
the president of the Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli, relaunches
the propulsive role of maritime clusters in promoting the
competitiveness of European industry in the delicate phase
of the energy transition: "To meet the challenges of
resulting from the new geopolitical balances and the change in the
- underlines Mattioli - all European maritime clusters
aim to create an effective and efficient system for the
development of the blue economy, bringing to the attention of those responsible
national and European politicians the interests of the sector with a single
voice, to achieve a level playing field
European maritime sector. The Importance of Maritime Clusters as a Guide
driving force for a sustainable blue economy is now a fact
acquired. To achieve the competitive relaunch of the policy
"We need to free up the power of the European industrial industry
economic impact on businesses, with the elimination of burdens on the
unnecessary administrative procedures. Our industries are key to the
economic growth, climate neutrality and sovereignty
in the near future and need a context
investment-friendly. And given that the path to
Decarbonization is the main challenge facing businesses
the development of green technologies and
to improve competitiveness and productivity
European. This is all the more true for the sector
maritime, strategic for Italy and Europe and able to
reconciling energy transition and competitiveness'.
"It is the sea," Mattioli concludes, "that unites us and unites us.
It is the public and private stakeholders of the blue economy who
to testify to the commitment to make concrete efforts to contribute to the
European ambition on climate, biodiversity and
ecological and energy transition'.